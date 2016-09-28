Quantcast
Don't Miss

Capital One provides $73.4M credit facility to Doctors Community Hospital

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2016

Capital One announced Wednesday that it has provided a $73.4 million credit facility to Doctors Community Hospital, an independent, not-for-profit hospital serving Maryland’s Prince George’s County and the greater Washington metropolitan area. The debt was structured as a $31.9 million tax-exempt bond issued by the Maryland Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority and a $41.5 million ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100