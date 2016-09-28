Quantcast
Don't Miss

Conn. Senate OKs deal to keep Lockheed subsidiary Sikorsky Aircraft

By: Associated Press Susan Haigh September 28, 2016

HARTFORD, Conn. — A $220 million agreement that would keep Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut to produce a new line of heavy cargo helicopters for the U.S. military is moving through the General Assembly. The Senate voted 35-1 Wednesday in favor of the deal. It was recently reached between Sikorsky, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's administration and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100