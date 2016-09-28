Quantcast
Conservative group honors officers in Freddie Gray case

By: Associated Press September 28, 2016

WASHINGTON — The conservative Media Research Center has honored the Baltimore police officers who were charged but not convicted in the 2015 death of a young black man whose fatal neck injury in the back of a police van touched off riots in the city. Lt. Brian Rice and officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller walked ...

