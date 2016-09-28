Quantcast
Dr. Oscar Taube | Samuelson Children’s Hospital

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2016

Taube, Oscar SAMUELSON CHILDREN'S HOSPITALOscar Taube, M.D., the coordinator of adolescent medicine at the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai, accepted the prestigious 2016 Maryland Leadership Award from the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was acknowledged for his work to help chronically ill young adults successfully transition from their pediatrician’s care to an adult primary care provider. The award presentation was part of Leffler Lecture and Chapter Awards event.

