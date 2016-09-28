Dr. Oscar Taube | Samuelson Children’s Hospital

Oscar Taube, M.D., the coordinator of adolescent medicine at the Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai, accepted the prestigious 2016 Maryland Leadership Award from the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was acknowledged for his work to help chronically ill young adults successfully transition from their pediatrician’s care to an adult primary care provider. The award presentation was part of Leffler Lecture and Chapter Awards event.

