Fleet Street property offers redevelopment opportunity

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 28, 2016

The property at 1709 Fleet St. provides a redevelopment opportunity in the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Currently the brick building is a shell following a fire that destroyed the majority of the building back in 2012, according to an online property listing. Previously the building was used as a liquor store. The property, which is located in ...
