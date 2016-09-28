Jasmyn Harrington | HPRP

Jasmyn Harrington, a 2014 graduate of the University of Iowa School of Law, has joined the Homeless Persons Representation Project as a staff attorney. Harrington comes from Housing Counseling Services in Washington where she assisted in forming and organizing tenants’ associations, as well as helping low-income tenants understand their rights. HPRP is a nonprofit law firm working to end homelessness in Maryland.

