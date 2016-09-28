Quantcast
Don't Miss

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Sept. 29, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2016

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Search and seizure: The circuit court erred in denying the defendant’s motion to suppress evidence discovered during a frisk of the defendant following a valid traffic stop, because a police officer’s generalized concern about the crime of theft of property from cars in the area was insufficient to establish reasonable suspicion ...

