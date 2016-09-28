Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md.-based anti-bribery business group taking scholar program applications

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2016

TRACE International, the Annapolis-based anti-bribery business association, is taking applications for its TRACE Scholar Program. The program fully funds students from developing countries to pursue an LLM focused on advancing commercial transparency and raising anti-bribery compliance standards. Fellowship recipients spend an academic year at one of four universities, followed by a paid summer internship at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100