Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. court: Commingled-funds defense does not work with escrow

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 28, 2016

Defendants sued for allegedly converting money held in escrow to unauthorized uses cannot defend themselves by claiming the escrow funds had been validly commingled with other accounts, Maryland’s second highest court has held.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100