Md. lottery official defends choice of contract with highest cost

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 28, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's lottery director is defending the agency's recommendation to choose the most expensive of three contract proposals for a new lottery central system, writing in an internal email to lottery staff last week that the "technical" criteria of the $262 million contract over eight years "is vastly more important" than the cost differences ...

