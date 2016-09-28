Quantcast
Don't Miss

Nike’s slowdown seen as sign Under Armour, others gaining

By: Bloomberg Matt Townsend September 28, 2016

    Nike's closely watched futures orders are barely increasing in North America, renewing concerns that Under Armour and other competitors are hamstringing the company's once-torrid growth. The orders -- a key indicator of demand for the brand's sneakers and apparel -- rose just 1 percent in North America as of Aug. 31, according to a statement Tuesday ...

