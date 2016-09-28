Quantcast
Panel recommends holding new state debt to $995M

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 28, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — State government would borrow less than $1 billion under a proposal recommended Wednesday by a state fiscal committee. The five-member Capital Debt Affordability Committee voted 4-1 to approve a recommendation to hold the amount of new state debt that would be issued in the coming fiscal year 2018 state budget to the levels of the current ...

