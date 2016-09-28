Quantcast
Don't Miss

Report: Mixed scorecard for health of Md. women, children

By: Daniel Leaderman Daily Record Business Writer September 28, 2016

A new report examining the health of women, infants and children in each state is a mixed bag for Maryland, which scores well for the health of children but poorly for the health of infants. The 2016 America’s Health Rankings Health of Women and Children report, published by the United Health Foundation, looked at more than ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100