Congress easily overrides Obama veto of Saudi 9/11 lawsuit bill

By: Bloomberg Steven T. Dennis and James Rowley September 28, 2016

Congress turned aside a last-ditch lobbying effort by the White House and Saudi Arabia Wednesday and overrode President Barack Obama’s veto of a bill that would allow the kingdom to be sued for involvement in the Sept. 11 attacks. The emotions of the bill, powered by the families of the victims of the terrorist attacks, overcame the ...

