State school board discusses waivers to Labor Day start

By: Associated Press September 28, 2016

Maryland's state school board has adopted a resolution to "expeditiously" approve waivers to Gov. Larry Hogan's order to start school after Labor Day starting next year, if local school boards can explain the educational benefits to students. The board adopted the resolution Tuesday. Doug Mayer, Hogan's spokesman, says Superintendent Karen Salmon and board member Andy Smarick have ...

