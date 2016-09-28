Tie-up of world’s biggest beer makers clears final hurdle

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



LONDON — A deal worth over $100 billion to combine the world's two biggest beer companies cleared its last major hurdle Wednesday when the shareholders of SABMiller approved the takeover by Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch Inbev. SABMiller shareholders approved the 79 billion pound ($103 billion) deal despite opposition from some investors who saw their share of the ...