REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, flanked by Sagamore Development Co. President Marc Weller, and City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young hands off a pen after signing one of three bills needed to approve public financing for the planned $5.5 billion redevelopment of Port Covington. (Adam Bednar / The Daily Record)
With the stroke of a pen …

Rawlings-Blake signs measures providing tax package for Port Covington redevelopment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 28, 2016

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake signed three bills paving the way for Sagamore Development Co. to receive $660 million in public financing for its redevelopment of Port Covington. The ceremony, held Wednesday at City Hall, marked the end of a battle for public support for the project. For months opponents tried to persuade city lawmakers not to provide ...
