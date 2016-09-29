Quantcast
Baltimore police commissioner criticizes officers’ appearance at gala

By: Associated Press September 29, 2016

Baltimore's police commissioner is criticizing the decision of three officers charged but not convicted in the death of Freddie Gray to attend a conservative group's gala where they were honored for their service. WBAL-TV reports Commissioner Kevin Davis said Wednesday he doesn't condone their appearance at the Media Research Center's annual gala Sept. 22. He wants ...

