Cecil Co. jury awards $1.1M after misread scan, unnecessary surgery

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Cecil County jury has awarded $1.1 million to a Port Deposit man who suffered complications following an unnecessary, invasive surgery, leaving him with chronic pain and unable to work. The award, announced Friday, includes $750,000 for pain and suffering, which will be reduced to $680,000 under Maryland's statutory cap on noneconomic damages. Todd E. Fahringer was ...