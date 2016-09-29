Quantcast
Did landmark laws from Congress enable high drug prices?

By: Associated Press Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar September 29, 2016

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are venting outrage over high prescription drug costs, but if Congress is looking for culprits, it might want to look in the mirror. Republican- and Democratic-controlled Congresses, and presidents of both parties, may have set the stage for the startling prices that have consumers on edge. In the last 13 years, Congress passed major ...

