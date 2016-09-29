Quantcast
Cross Street Partners expands residential division

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 29, 2016

Cross Street Partners has expanded its construction division and is working on three residential contracts in Baltimore worth $3.5 million. The fully integrated real estate firm, which renovated the Lion Brothers Building in west Baltimore and helped secure tax credits for the redeveloped Centre Theatre in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, views the move ...

