Quantcast
Don't Miss

DERRICK QUEENSBURY v. RABIA RAFIQ

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Standard-of-care expert The present case requires that we consider whether the Circuit Court for Baltimore City abused its discretion by striking a standard of care expert in a medical malpractice case in which negligence and lack of informed consent had been alleged by Derrick Queensbury, Appellant, against Dr. Rabia Rafiq, Appellee. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100