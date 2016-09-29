DERRICK QUEENSBURY v. RABIA RAFIQ

Share this: Email

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Standard-of-care expert The present case requires that we consider whether the Circuit Court for Baltimore City abused its discretion by striking a standard of care expert in a medical malpractice case in which negligence and lack of informed consent had been alleged by Derrick Queensbury, Appellant, against Dr. Rabia Rafiq, Appellee. ...