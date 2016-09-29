Quantcast
Don't Miss

Editorial Advisory Board: No mandatory CLE in Md. now or ever

By: Editorial Advisory Board September 29, 2016

The Daily Record recently reported on the status of mandatory Continuing Legal Education (CLE) for lawyers in Maryland. Though mandatory CLE has been proposed and rejected many times, its proponents still expressed an interest and hope that it will eventually come to Maryland. We say let this horse that has surely been beaten to death ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100