Baltimore food truck lawsuit moves forward

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 29, 2016

A lawsuit filed by food truck owners claiming Baltimore city's "300-foot rule" is unlawful and favors bricks-and-mortar restaurants can proceed after a judge denied Thursday a motion to dismiss the case. The owners of Pizza di Joey and Madame BBQ filed the lawsuit in May challenging the law that prohibits mobile vendors, like food trucks, from ...

