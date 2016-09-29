Quantcast
IN RE: A.W.

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Juvenile law -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution The Circuit Court for Charles County, sitting as the juvenile court, adjudicated A.W., appellant, involved in the crime of second-degree assault. The Court ordered that he be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services for placement and that he pay $6,491.33 in restitution. In this appeal, ...

