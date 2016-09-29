Quantcast
Kittleman calls for impeachment of Howard County sheriff

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 29, 2016

Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman is calling on legislators to impeach embattled Sheriff James Fitzgerald. The request from Kittleman, a former state senator, came after Fitzgerald's comments to the media Thursday in which he announced that he would not resign from office. "I recognize that the impeachment of any elected official is an extreme step, one that should ...

