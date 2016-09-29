Quantcast
LAMONT EUGENE COLBERT V. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- Need for a hearing In February 1992, a jury convicted Lamont Eugene Colbert (“Appellant,” “Colbert”) of first-degree murder and carrying a weapon openly with an intent to injure in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. On April 16, 1992, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for the ...

