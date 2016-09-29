Quantcast
Don't Miss

LARIN GRIFFIN v. FRANK BISHOP, WARDEN

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Civil litigation -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Deprivation of good-conduct credits On September 29, 2015, Larin Griffin, appellant, filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the Circuit Court for Allegany County. Appellant alleged that the Division of Corrections (“the Division”), an agency within the Maryland State Department of Public Safety and Correctional ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100