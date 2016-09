MRIS, the industry-leading Mid-Atlantic Multiple Listing Service that facilitates more than $150 million a day in residential real estate transactions, has announced that Mark Lowham, CEO and managing partner at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty in Washington, is the 2016 winner of the Adam D. Cockey, Jr. Community Leadership Award.

