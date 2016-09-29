Quantcast
Don't Miss

PHILLIP MASON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second-degree murder, first-degree assault and gun offenses On June 18, 2015, a Baltimore City jury convicted Phillip Mason of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree assault, unlawfully transporting, carrying, or wearing a handgun, and illegal possession of a regulated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100