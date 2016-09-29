Quantcast
Revere Bank gets stable outlook from bond rating agency

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Laurel-based Revere Bank, a community bank with more than $1.3 billion in assets, announced Thursday it has completed a $31 million subordinated debt offering and received investment grade ratings with stable outlooks from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization registered with the SEC. Ambassador Financial Group, Inc. completed the $31 million placement ...

