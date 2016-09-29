ROBERT HOROWITZ, et ux. v. SELZER, GURVITCH, RABIN, WERTHEIMER, POLOTT & OBECNY, P.C., et al.

Share this: Email

Torts -- Legal malpractice -- Neglect of a reasonable duty Robert and Cathy Horowitz (“Appellants”) appeal from the Circuit Court for Montgomery County’s ruling on cross-motions for summary judgment filed in the latest in a series of attorneys’ fee and malpractice actions. Appellants filed the first malpractice and breach of fiduciary duty case, pro se, against ...