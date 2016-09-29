Group on quest for Savage River ‘wild and scenic’ status

Share this: Email

WILLIAMSPORT — Some environmental activists and trout-stream conservationists are launching an effort to make the Savage River in western Maryland the state's second, federally designated "wild and scenic" river. The Potomac Riverkeeper Network announced the effort Wednesday in partnership with the Mid-Atlantic Council of Trout Unlimited and the Savage River Watershed Association. The group is asking property ...