SIENA CORPORATION, ET AL. v. MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Zoning -- Enactment of text amendment -- Legislative action This case comes to this Court as an appeal by Siena Corporation (“Siena”), a Maryland corporation, and Rockville North Land, LLLP, a Maryland limited liability limited partnership, appellants, regarding the adoption of Zoning Text Amendment TXT2015-00239 (“Text Amendment”) by the Mayor and Council of Rockville (“the City”), ...