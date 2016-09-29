Quantcast
Don't Miss

SIENA CORPORATION, ET AL. v. MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Zoning -- Enactment of text amendment -- Legislative action This case comes to this Court as an appeal by Siena Corporation (“Siena”), a Maryland corporation, and Rockville North Land, LLLP, a Maryland limited liability limited partnership, appellants, regarding the adoption of Zoning Text Amendment TXT2015-00239 (“Text Amendment”) by the Mayor and Council of Rockville (“the City”), ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100