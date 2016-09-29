Quantcast
Supreme Court to hear challenge over offensive trademarks

By: Associated Press Sam Hananel September 29, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear a First Amendment challenge over the government's refusal to register offensive trademarks in a case that could affect the Washington Redskins. The justices agreed Thursday to take up a dispute involving an Asian-American rock band called the Slants, but they did not act on a separate request to hear ...

