Tatia Gordon-Troy | Ramses House Publishing

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Gordon-Troy, Tatia RAMSES HOUSE PUBLISHINGTatia L. Gordon-Troy, Esq. was recently named publisher of the Attorney At Law Magazine, Washington Suburbs Edition, by parent company Target Market Media based in Phoenix. AAL is a B2B magazine serving the legal community in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard counties. After nine years as director of publishing with the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Gordon-Troy started her own publishing and marketing company, Ramses House Publishing LLC, through which she partners with attorneys and associations by offering writing and editorial services, print and digital publications management and content marketing. Gordon-Troy previously served as legal editor with The Daily Record, is a former associate of Gohn Hankey & Stichel LLP and is a former press secretary to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

