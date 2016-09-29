When I am reviewing client documents to orient myself to a new case, I am always struck by the prevalence of emails as the predominant record a client has kept of a particular transaction or event. Many clients do not even maintain paper files anymore.

Since the advent of email as the preferred method of communication, lawyers, rules committees and bar associations have been devising techniques to adjust to the benefits and drawbacks. There are entire CLEs on the subject, as well as many lawyers who profess expertise in electronic discovery as its own sub-discipline of the legal profession.

Emails, of course, can be a good and bad thing. They can provide a real-time trail of communications that may be substantively important to your case. Who said what, when? And to whom? And what did they know at the time they said it? These are all important issues when assessing defenses, credibility and plausibility, among other aspects of your case.

Emails can also lead you astray. People document so much in emails that you have to pay attention to which “attachment” is being discussed in a particular email. You might think you have really found that needle in the haystack email that is going to blow your opponent’s case wide-open — only to realize the discussion is irrelevant to the dispute because it post-dates the critical event, or it addresses a draft of a document with an Entire Agreement Clause. Additionally, you have to determine if a given email, which seems like a great piece of evidence, is actually privileged or otherwise protected from disclosure.

In other words, emails have made document review more complex and potentially more fruitful at the same time. One tip that is universally applicable, though, in at least general terms, is that the “e” in email stands for evidence. If something is written down, exchanged with another person, contemporaneously to events in your case, then it will probably find a way to sneak into your case.

With the pace of modern communications, it is hard to slow down and remember to be deliberative about what you put in an email, but a good rule of thumb is that if it does not feel right, don’t send it. Remember, the “e” in email stands for evidence- your lawyers will thank you later.