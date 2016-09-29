Quantcast
TIMOTHY LEE MERCER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop This is an appeal from Timothy Lee Mercer’s 2015 conviction, in the Circuit Court for Howard County, for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He contends that the trial court erred when it did not suppress evidence that the State obtained through an unlawful traffic ...

