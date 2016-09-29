VICKI L. MAGNUS v. DAWN MOREE DUGAN, et. al.

Share this: Email

Estates and trusts -- Maryland General and Limited Power of Attorney Act -- Execution of deed This case arises from a dispute regarding the propriety of a Deed executed by Appellee, Dawn Moree Dugan, as Attorney-in-Fact for Marion Glendene Johnson. The Deed in question severed a joint tenancy between Johnson and Appellant, Vicki Magnus, and created ...