WILFREDO HERNANDEZ-MERINO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police On May 20, 2014, Detective Edgardo Lopez of the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a call for an assault at a McDonald’s. After arriving at the scene, Detective Lopez was informed that there had also been a report of a robbery across the ...

