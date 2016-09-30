A tale of two assault cases

Two individuals stand accused of assault.

The first, as a matter of right, has the ability to propound written questions that the accusing party is required to answer. He may also, as a matter of right, require the accusing party to produce any and all non-privileged documents that may be relevant to the accusations. He may also, as a matter of right, serve a pretrial subpoena on a third party without leave of the court or the accusing party having the ability to object.

He may also, as a matter of right, question under oath and prior to trial any witness that may be called against him, or any witness that could be potentially be helpful to him. All of the information made obtainable from these rights could inform the need for additional investigation, aid in cross-examination of any of the accusing party’s witnesses, lock in the testimony of helpful witnesses and, perhaps most importantly, may be helpful in making a determination as to whether to resolve the matter prior to trial.

The second individual has none of these rights He is completely dependent upon the accusing party’s fairness and thoroughness in providing information, the willingness of uncompelled individuals to make statements, and the ingenuity of counsel in independently discovering information. Information avenues will likely not be explored. Cross-examination will likely be semi-blind and reliant on the truthfulness of the accusing party’s witnesses. Potential witnesses could testify differently than expected or fail to appear at trial. And decisions on pretrial resolution may not be completely informed.

The difference between the two individuals is not race, ethnicity, gender, affluence or any other the other demographic distinctions. The distinction between the two is in the nature of the accusation: the first individual is accused of a tort; the second is accused of a crime. The first individual stands to lose money, and the second stands to lose freedom.

For any attorney practicing criminal law, and especially those practicing both civil and criminal law, the limitations on criminal discovery is frustrating. Whether it be as a result of fear of additional pull on resources from the state, worry about frivolous discovery requests from pro se defendants or concern for the potential for unbalanced discovery as a result of the defendant’s Fifth Amendment rights, criminal discovery in Maryland’s system has not advanced and evolved in the same way as civil discovery.

The lack of evolution stems from some of the same causes as other continued archaic legal practices, the appeal to tradition fallacy; the idea that we have done something for a long time, so we might as well continue to do it. But our system is not upholding what it is promised to do. It should lead to the most fair results, in trials or in pretrial resolution. And having all, or at least more information available to the person accused of committing a crime, would lead the to more fair results.

The Fourteenth Amendment prohibits the deprivation of life, liberty or property without due process of law. The order of those rights is intentional. The value of the preservation of life surpasses that of liberty. And both life and liberty are more valuable than property. So why is it that our legal system provides more discovery protections for actions involving property?

I am not sure that anyone has an answer to that question, but I am very sure that no one has a good answer.