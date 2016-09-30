Quantcast
Don't Miss

Alabama justice off bench for defying feds on gay marriage

By: Associated Press Kim Chandler September 30, 2016

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has been suspended for the rest of his term for defying federal gay marriage rulings. The punishment effectively removes Moore from office, without the court officially ousting him. The nine-member Alabama Court of the Judiciary handed down the punishment Friday after ruling Moore had violating standards of judicial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100