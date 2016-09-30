Quantcast
Baltimore scores $500K grant for hospitals to address violence

By: Daniel Leaderman Daily Record Business Writer September 30, 2016

After Baltimore saw a record homicide rate in 2015 and a 75 percent increase in gun violence over the previous year, city health officials want to expand a successful violence-prevention program into area hospitals. A new $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention will support that effort, allowing the ...

