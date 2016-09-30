Quantcast
Baltimore area colleges share $750K grant to fight sexual assault

By: Daniel Leaderman Daily Record Business Writer September 30, 2016

A $750,000 federal grant will help 10 Baltimore area colleges and universities beef up their response to — and efforts to prevent — sexual violence, officials announced Friday. The group of schools is known as the Baltimore Area Higher Education Coalition Against Sexual Violence. Loyola University Maryland is leading the partnership. Other members of the coalition are Community College ...

