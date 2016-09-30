Quantcast
Inmate death a challenge for Md., other states: How to tell victims?

By: Associated Press David Dishneau September 30, 2016

Marshall Metz had served five years of a life sentence for murdering his wife when his stepson Jimmy Trout got a startling message from Maryland's automated victim-notification service: "This e-mail is to inform you that Marshall Metz has been released from custody." In fact, Metz had died. That's what Trout and his wife Cindy soon learned by ...

