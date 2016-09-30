Quantcast
McCormick beats investor expectations with Q3 earnings

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer September 30, 2016

McCormick & Company Inc. beat investor expectations in its third quarter performance with $1.03 earnings per share, an $0.18 increase from the year -ago period, the company announced Friday. Sales also increased 3 percent in the quarter compared to the prior year. Gross profit margin for the Sparks-based spice giant was 41.6 percent, up from 29.8 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

