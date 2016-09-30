Quantcast
Don't Miss

Montgomery Co. company cited for $268K in unlawful campaign contributions

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 30, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's state prosecutor says a Montgomery County company has received 12 citations for making $268,000 in over-contributions to political campaigns. Emmet Davitt announced Friday that Retail Services and Systems Inc. has been fined $60,000 because of contributions made by wholly-owned subsidiaries in the 2010 to 2014 election cycle. Prosecutors say then-Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown's campaign ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100