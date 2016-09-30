Montgomery Co. company cited for $268K in unlawful campaign contributions

Share this: Email

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's state prosecutor says a Montgomery County company has received 12 citations for making $268,000 in over-contributions to political campaigns. Emmet Davitt announced Friday that Retail Services and Systems Inc. has been fined $60,000 because of contributions made by wholly-owned subsidiaries in the 2010 to 2014 election cycle. Prosecutors say then-Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown's campaign ...