Rejected Md. medical marijuana grower wants to join lawsuit

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 30, 2016

A second company that was denied a preliminary license to grow medical marijuana in Maryland is seeking to join a lawsuit challenging how the 15 potentially lucrative licenses were awarded. Maryland Cultivation and Processing filed paperwork Wednesday to jointly sue the Maryland Cannabis Commission with Green Thumb Industries Maryland, which filed a lawsuit last week in ...

