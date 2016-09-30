Sept. 11 families can now sue the Saudis but will it matter?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK — Just because Congress has allowed Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over claims it had a role in the terror attacks doesn't mean such a case will ever go before a jury. Already, a federal judge has blasted the legal case at the heart of the debate as notoriously weak and full ...