Sept. 11 families can now sue the Saudis but will it matter?

By: Associated Press Larry Neumeister and Jennifer Peltz September 30, 2016

NEW YORK — Just because Congress has allowed Sept. 11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia over claims it had a role in the terror attacks doesn't mean such a case will ever go before a jury. Already, a federal judge has blasted the legal case at the heart of the debate as notoriously weak and full ...

