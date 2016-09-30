Quantcast
Don't Miss

State can appeal judge’s plea-bargain departure as lenient, Md. court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 30, 2016

Calling plea bargains “a two-way street,” Maryland’s second-highest court said Thursday that a judge violated the prosecution’s rights by rejecting an agreed-to theft conviction in sentencing the defendant to the more lenient probation before judgment.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100